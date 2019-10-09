|
Mary A. Weber (nee Barilaric), age 93, of Amherst, passed away peacefully at Amherst Manor Nursing Home on the morning of Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Mary was born in Lorain on July 13, 1926 and had been a resident of Amherst since 2011. Previously, she had resided in both Medina and Lorain. A 1944 graduate of Lorain High School, Mary was most recently employed as Supervisor of the Automotive Department at the Clarkins store in Lorain. During her tenure, she and her team received corporate recognition for excellence in departmental operation and organization. Previously, she had worked as a receptionist at the Lorain Family Y.M.C.A., as well as an assembler for the Bendix Corporation in Elyria. Mary was a parishioner of St. Peter Parish in Lorain. She was a talented oil painter and was also gifted in the art of crochet. She proudly crafted afghans for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also crocheted caps for newborn infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. She was extremely active in social activities at Amherst Manor and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians. Additional interests included playing cards and bingo in her free time. She is survived by sons, Mark (Karen) Weber of Longboat Key, Florida, John (Jill) Weber and Alan (Laura) Weber, all of Amherst, and Dale (Gretchen) Weber of Bluffton, South Carolina. Mary also leaves six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Heinie” Weber in 2013; parents, Vido and Dora (nee Lukesic) Barilaric; one sister; and three brothers. Visitation will be in St. Peter Parish on Saturday, October 12th from 12:15 p.m. until the time of her Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Craig Hovanec, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to either St. Peter Parish or the . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Weber Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 10, 2019