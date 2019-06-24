|
Mary A. Zadorozny (nee Newton), age 83, of Lorain, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community, following an extended illness.
Born in Stockport, England on October 9, 1935, "Mary Z" had been a resident of northern Ohio since 1957, coming from her native England.
She was formerly employed in a variety of capacities by local businesses, including Ted Jacobs, the Millbrook Bakery, the Aquamarine Resort, and B.J.’s Wholesale Club. She also worked as a fragrance ambassador for Liz Claiborne at local department stores including Dillards and Macy’s.
Mary was an active parishioner of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she volunteered countless hours assisting in the coordination of events celebrating the church’s culture and heritage. A member of Teamsters Local 19, she was a master gardener who took great pride in designing and maintaining her residential gardens. She was also a gifted artisan who enjoyed oil painting, crafts, and painting Ukrainian eggs.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Andrew; and daughter, Carol (Stephen) Fedor, of Chardon. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Sandra Harcula, of Lorain; brother-in-law, Joseph Zadorozny, of Vermilion; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith (nee Mabe) Newton; sister, Jean Ford; and brother, David Newton.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway, Lorain. A Panachida service will be conducted there at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Divine Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3038 Charleston Avenue, with the Very Reverend Canon Steven Paliwoda presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Contributions in Mary’s memory are encouraged to the church.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019