Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zadorozny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. (Newton) Zadorozny

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. (Newton) Zadorozny Obituary
Mary A. Zadorozny (nee Newton), age 83, of Lorain, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Amherst Manor Retirement Community, following an extended illness.
Born in Stockport, England on October 9, 1935, "Mary Z" had been a resident of northern Ohio since 1957, coming from her native England.
She was formerly employed in a variety of capacities by local businesses, including Ted Jacobs, the Millbrook Bakery, the Aquamarine Resort, and B.J.’s Wholesale Club. She also worked as a fragrance ambassador for Liz Claiborne at local department stores including Dillards and Macy’s.
Mary was an active parishioner of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she volunteered countless hours assisting in the coordination of events celebrating the church’s culture and heritage. A member of Teamsters Local 19, she was a master gardener who took great pride in designing and maintaining her residential gardens. She was also a gifted artisan who enjoyed oil painting, crafts, and painting Ukrainian eggs.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Andrew; and daughter, Carol (Stephen) Fedor, of Chardon. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Sandra Harcula, of Lorain; brother-in-law, Joseph Zadorozny, of Vermilion; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith (nee Mabe) Newton; sister, Jean Ford; and brother, David Newton.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway, Lorain. A Panachida service will be conducted there at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Divine Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3038 Charleston Avenue, with the Very Reverend Canon Steven Paliwoda presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Contributions in Mary’s memory are encouraged to the church.
To share your memories and condolences with the Zadorozny Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now