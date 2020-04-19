|
|
Mary Alice Price (nee: Evans) of Lorain, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.She was born March 19, 1930 in Rosier, NY and was raised in Cape Vincent, NY. She began a career as a telephone operator and then joined in marriage to George Charles Price for fifty-three years thereafter. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Coleman; sons: Joseph (Holly) of Sandusky and David of Lorain; daughters: Faye (John) of Parma and Donna (Keith) of Columbia Station; seven grandchildren: Joseph, Doug, Duane, Jennifer, Matthew, Cassandra and Nikki and seven great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ellen Evans; husband, George Price; daughter, Deborah Gray; son-in-law, Nick Tjotjos; brothers: Charles and Roy; sisters: Olive, May, Florence, Ada and Helen.Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Stein Hospice; 1202 Sycamore Lane, Sandusky, OH 44870.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2020