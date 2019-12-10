The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
32946 Electric Blvd
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
32946 Electric Blvd
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Calvary Cemetery
555 North Ridge Road West
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sandor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice (Strauser) Sandor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice (Strauser) Sandor Obituary
Mary Alice Sandor (nee Strauser) died peacefully on December 7, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1919 to Fred and Gertrude Strauser in Lorain. She grew up in a loving family with brothers Ray and Chuck and sister, Eleanor, and worked with them in the family bakery. She attended Saint Mary’s School in Lorain where she developed lifelong friends. Mary Alice married Albert Sandor in June 1943 and eventually moved to Avon Lake, Ohio, where she lived for 66 years and was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. She worked alongside her husband in their Rocky River business for many years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend and touched many lives with her love and joyful approach to life. As an active senior, she enjoyed volunteer work, golf, community activities and her church. She was smart and curious and loved to learn new technology, even at the age of 90. She lived a life of purpose and charity without attention to herself and her generosity. Her greatest loves are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert; and their first child, Mary. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, John Sandor, of Rocky River, wife, Marlene, Carol (Sandor) Petty, of Avon Lake, husband, Thomas Petty, David Sandor, of Avon Lake, wife, Cathy (nee Parker) and Susan (Sandor) Ikeler of Cincinnati, husband, Edward Ikeler; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 Saint Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 (donate.hospicewr.org) or to the Poor Clares Monastery, 3501 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44111. The funeral mass will take place on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church starting at 10:00. Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake, Ohio. Fr. Ron Wearsch officiating. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More