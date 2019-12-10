|
|
Mary Alice Sandor (nee Strauser) died peacefully on December 7, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1919 to Fred and Gertrude Strauser in Lorain. She grew up in a loving family with brothers Ray and Chuck and sister, Eleanor, and worked with them in the family bakery. She attended Saint Mary’s School in Lorain where she developed lifelong friends. Mary Alice married Albert Sandor in June 1943 and eventually moved to Avon Lake, Ohio, where she lived for 66 years and was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. She worked alongside her husband in their Rocky River business for many years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend and touched many lives with her love and joyful approach to life. As an active senior, she enjoyed volunteer work, golf, community activities and her church. She was smart and curious and loved to learn new technology, even at the age of 90. She lived a life of purpose and charity without attention to herself and her generosity. Her greatest loves are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert; and their first child, Mary. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, John Sandor, of Rocky River, wife, Marlene, Carol (Sandor) Petty, of Avon Lake, husband, Thomas Petty, David Sandor, of Avon Lake, wife, Cathy (nee Parker) and Susan (Sandor) Ikeler of Cincinnati, husband, Edward Ikeler; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 Saint Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110 (donate.hospicewr.org) or to the Poor Clares Monastery, 3501 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44111. The funeral mass will take place on Friday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church starting at 10:00. Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake, Ohio. Fr. Ron Wearsch officiating. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 11, 2019