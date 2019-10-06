|
|
Mary Ann “Molly” Wiles (nee Morahan), 85, of Wellington, passed away Sunday morning, October 6, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1934 in Cleveland, to the late John and Evelyn (nee Brinkhoff) Morahan. Molly and her family moved to Wellington when she was in the 4th grade and she was a 1952 graduate of Wellington High School.In her youth she worked at Isaly’s and the Brenner Shoe Store, both in Wellington. She later retired from Gilford Instruments in Oberlin. Molly was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish in Wellington, the West Side Irish American Club, the Eleanor Roosevelt Democratic Womens Club, TOPS Amherst Chapter, and the Wellington Bridge League. She was also a volunteer “Red Coat” usher at the Cleveland Playhouse Square for 23 years.Molly is survived by her children: Timothy (Kathy) Wiles of Spencer, Molly Jane (Ted) Smith of Wellington, and Ellyn (Michael) Branham of Marietta; grandchildren: Hailey, Kelsey, Kevin, Grant, and Gretchen; eight great grandchildren; sister, Jane Morahan; brother, Don Morahan; several cousins including first cousin, Leroy Brinkhoff, and many nieces and nephews. Molly was preceded in death by her twin brother, Marty Morahan and her former husband of 27 years, Harold “Stub” Wiles.Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, October 8, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Wellington. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at the Elms Retirement Village in Wellington.Donations may be directed to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Rd, Cleveland, 44131, or to the West Side Irish American Club, 8559 Jennings Rd, Olmsted Twp, 44138.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 7, 2019