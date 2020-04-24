|
|
Mary Ann Amato (nee Burge),77 of Avon Lake, OH passed away at home Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Known and loved by many, she was born October 12, 1942 in Elyria, OH to parents Leslie and Rheyma (nee Tippett) Burge.Mary Ann graduated from Lorain City Schools and attended The Ohio State University. She was employed by Fairhome School, Faroh’s Candies, Dr. Mark Gould Podiatry and served as a Lorain County Jury Commissioner.She loved spending time with her family and friends and was known for her spunk, energy, humor and wit. Kind, genteel and generous, she was also known for her determination and strength and especially, how she managed her diminutive stature to huge proportions of love for all.Mary Ann loved being in nature, gardening, animals, reading, history, and anything to do with her Irish heritage. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in athletics.Survived by her beloved husband Gerald Amato; loving children Lesley Nelson, Avon Lake, Michelle Laposky (Michael), Fishers, IN, Angela Luca (Steve), Avon Lake and Dominica, Amato, Wallace, SC.; cherished grandmother of six; dear sister of James Burge (Susan), Avon and adoring aunt to her nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Steve Nelson; mother and father-in-law Josephine and Michael Amato and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Amato.A private family service has been held.Memorial contributions can be made to the Seidman Cancer Center 960 Clague Rd #1200, Westlake, OH 44145, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, Avon Lake Garden Club 32316 Gable Lane Avon Lake, OH 44012 or to the Animal Protective League 8303 Murray Ridge Rd, Elyria, OH 44035 https://www.friendshipapl.org/ 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020