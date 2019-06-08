|
|
Mary Ann Gentry (nee Davis), 71, of Vermilion, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a brief illness.She was born November 11, 1947 in Barnesboro, PA and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 49 years moving from Cleveland.Mary worked for R.W. Beckett, North Ridgeville in their manufacturing plant for many years.She was a past member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her sons, Brian Kaminsky of Vermilion and Brent (Paula) Kaminsky of Akron; sisters, Grace Schilling of North Cambria, PA, Sandy Handwell of North Cambria, PA, Martha Basom of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Emma Hudson of North Cambria, PA; and her brother, Roy Davis of North Cambria, PA.She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Myrtle (nee McDonald) Davis and her brother, Arthur Davis.Private family services will be held.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 9, 2019