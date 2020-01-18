|
Mary Ann Hiller (nee Carlton), 87, of Avon, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at her home. She was born Oct. 14, 1932 in Plant City, Florida, and has lived in Avon for over 60 years, moving from N. Olmsted. She was a school bus driver for the city of Avon in the late 1960's and 1970's. She was also co-owner of the Hillcrest Golf Range in Avon for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking, especially Pumpkin Rolls. She is survived by her children: Geraldine A. Hiller, Keith (Carole), Ross (Irene Lynch), Marcia Walsh, Denise (Bill) Prescott, and Carlton (Becky); 13 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great-Granddaughter.She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy W. Hiller in 2009; two brothers: Larry and Jim Carlton. Friends will be received Monday 5-8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a parlor service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Jaycox Rd., Avon.Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 19, 2020