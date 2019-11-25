Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
98 W. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 663-4513
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kerby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Kerby Obituary
Mary Ann Kerby, 86, of Norwalk, went to meet her Lord and Savior in heaven on November 24, 2019. She was a resident of the Norwalk Memorial home at the time. Mary Ann was born on May 26, 1933 in Grantsville, WV to the late Brent and Lois (Stump) Frame. She graduated from Grantsville High School in West Virginia. Mary Ann enjoyed playing piano and singing, crocheting and embroidery, gardening and canning, and loved reading her bible. She and her late husband, Arden, had attended the old-fashioned Grace Baptist Church in South Amherst, Ohio for many years. She had worked for M. A. Harrison Manufacturing for over 20 years. Survivors include her children, Judith (Olin) Taylor, David (Brenda) Kerby, Brent Kerby, Crystal (Rick) Brewer, Aaron (Karen) Kerby and Steve (Darlene) Kerby; numerous grandchildren and several grandchildren; sister in-law, Arleta Frame; and neighbors/best friends, Herley and Elsie Carty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arden; infant son, John Paul; grandson, Daniel Goodhue; and siblings, Bill and Bob Frame. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, OH. Pastor Fred Rowe from Faith Builders Church, Willard, Ohio, will offer some words of grace and comfort during the visitation. A graveside service is being planned for a later date at Sycamore Cemetery, Grantsville, WV. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Norwalk Memorial Home, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -