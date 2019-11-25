|
|
Mary Ann Kerby, 86, of Norwalk, went to meet her Lord and Savior in heaven on November 24, 2019. She was a resident of the Norwalk Memorial home at the time. Mary Ann was born on May 26, 1933 in Grantsville, WV to the late Brent and Lois (Stump) Frame. She graduated from Grantsville High School in West Virginia. Mary Ann enjoyed playing piano and singing, crocheting and embroidery, gardening and canning, and loved reading her bible. She and her late husband, Arden, had attended the old-fashioned Grace Baptist Church in South Amherst, Ohio for many years. She had worked for M. A. Harrison Manufacturing for over 20 years. Survivors include her children, Judith (Olin) Taylor, David (Brenda) Kerby, Brent Kerby, Crystal (Rick) Brewer, Aaron (Karen) Kerby and Steve (Darlene) Kerby; numerous grandchildren and several grandchildren; sister in-law, Arleta Frame; and neighbors/best friends, Herley and Elsie Carty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arden; infant son, John Paul; grandson, Daniel Goodhue; and siblings, Bill and Bob Frame. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, OH. Pastor Fred Rowe from Faith Builders Church, Willard, Ohio, will offer some words of grace and comfort during the visitation. A graveside service is being planned for a later date at Sycamore Cemetery, Grantsville, WV. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Norwalk Memorial Home, 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 26, 2019