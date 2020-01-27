|
Lorain: Mary Ann Lemley (nee Kraly), 87, of Lorain, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin. She was born December 26, 1932 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Mary Ann graduated from Lorain High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and played Second Chair Violin in the school orchestra. She volunteered at the Office of Aging and the Senior Years newspaper. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain, where she volunteered in the kitchen and bingo. Mary Ann was known as "Gramma" to many, both family and friends alike. She was known for her cheesecake; enjoyed several rock concerts throughout the 80’s and 90’s; and driving around the "country-side" with her late husband, Bill. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Charles) Lively of Lorain, Linda (Jeff) Holley of Sheffield Lake and Karen Lemley of Lorain; son, Christopher (Kelly) Lemley of Lorain; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Turner of Lorain and Dorothy McGinty of Wellington; and brothers, Thomas (Karen) Kraly of Bethesda, Maryland and John (Sally) Kraly of Marengo, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Kraly of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Lemley on August 13, 1998; parents, Frank and Mary Kraly (nee Ducar); grandson, Robert "Robbie" Hilton Jr.; great-grandson, Mathew Hilton; brother, Frank Kraly Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Jack Turner and Jim McGinty. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Andrew Nagrant, pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, presiding. The family invites all attendees to a luncheon in the funeral chapel at the conclusion of funeral services. Private family burial will be held later at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. Memorial contributions can be made to the family towards any unforeseen medical expenses with proceeds going to charities. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 28, 2020