Mary Ann Miller (nee Vargovich), 93, of Lorain, died Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, from natural causes. She was born June 10, 1927 in Hostetter, PA, and moved to Lorain in 1955. She lived with her daughter, Michele M. (Robert) Sas Jr. for the last 23 years. Mary was the oldest of 10 children, born to Michael and Mary Ann (Olsavsky) Vargovich. She lived through the Great Depression and left school during the 8th grade to care for her siblings. During the 1960s and 70s, she owned and operated Family Restaurant on Pearl Ave. in Lorain. She enjoyed taking her family to Geneva-on-the-Lake every weekend during the 60s, 70s, and 80s and was a proud grandmother to her granddaughters, Katelyn and Emily. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Francis Cabrini Church in Lorain. At 93, she was as sharp as a tack and loved to do puzzle books, gamble at casinos, play instants, attend Bingo, and watch tv game shows. She is survived by her daughter, Michele M. (Robert Jr.) Sas of Lorain; granddaughters, Katelyn (Kimo) of Maryland and Emily (Cory) of Lorain; sisters, Ann (George) Spearnock of Lorain and Sue Spohn of Hostetter, PA.; brother Paul Vargovich of Lorain, and special niece, Vicki (Ted) Sawyer of Lorain; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Shaffer; and second husband, Russell O. Miller; sister, Joanne Vargovich; and brothers, Michael, John, Andrew, George, and Joseph. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29th at 1:00 at Calvary Cemetery. Rev. Father John Retar, Pastor of St. Francis Cabrini Church will officiate. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
.