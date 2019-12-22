|
Mary Ann Schneider (nee Traut), 87, of Avon Lake, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain. She was born May 9, 1932 in Lorain, Ohio, and has lived in Avon Lake for over 40 years after moving from Amherst. She was employed as a telephone operator at the Lorain Telephone Co. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by six children: Ron (Pam, deceased) Schneider, Kevin (Mary Kay) Schneider, Cindy (Tony, deceased) Stanziano, Sharon (Bruce) Schieferstein, Mary (Craig) Friedrich, Jane (George) Jilka; her eight grandchildren: Justine, Dan (Laura), Allie, Kayla, Kenny, Mitchell, Megan, Nicholas; her sister, Jean Williams, and brother, Tom (Anne) Traut.She is now "together again" with her late husband of 58 years, Earl H. Schneider. She is also preceded in death by her son, Michael Schneider; her siblings, Larry, Charlie, Cathy; and her parents, Charles and Mae Traut. Friends will be received Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Avon Lake, OH. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 23, 2019