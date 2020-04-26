|
Mary Ann Shuck, 78 of Lorain, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a long 15 year battle following a stroke. She was born to John and Verna Ritter on August 13, 1941 in Lamar, West Virginia. Mary Ann had a smile for everyone and was loved by many, many people. She was a dedicated Christian lady who never had a bad word for anyone and was so giving that she would give you the shirt off her back if necessary.Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary C.; children, Roger Shuck and Marie Shuck-Hensley (Mike); grandchildren, Gary Shuck, Angela Shuck, Billy Shuck (Becca), Hally Sunshine, and Samantha Patalita (Brett); great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Sebastian, and Bradley; brother, Morris Ritter (Chris); and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Ritter; son, Gary Shuck; daughter by marriage, Nancy Shuck; and sisters, Shelby Catlett, Alice Woolwine, and Joyce Orender.The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Tuesday from 4-6pm. Only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday at Resthaven Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Good Hope Baptist Church.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 27, 2020