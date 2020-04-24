|
Mary Ann Susnjar (nee: Mihalyo), 102 years of age, and a long time resident of Lorain, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at New Life Hospice Residential Center, following a full and meaningful life.She was born August 31, 1917, in Center, Pennsylvania (Indiana County). Lorain has been Mary’s home since childhood. Mary loved to work alongside her daughter at her business Quilts and Kreations in South Amherst. She was a retiree of the Ohio Turnpike Exchange after 14 years of service as a tole collector. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lorain. While her daughter was growing up, Mary was an active mother, volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a long time member of the Lorain Amvets ladies auxiliary. She had a heart of giving and volunteered her time with 2nd. Harvest Food Bank for over 10 years. During the autumn season of her life Mary loved traveling to Casinos and watching baseball.Survivors include her son, Thomas J. Rosa (Joyce) of Lorain and Sandra Whitaker (Keith) of South Amherst; her grandchildren, Keith E. Whitaker (Suzanne), Thomas E. Rosa (Angela), Michelle Rosa, Michael Rosa; her great-grandchildren, Maria Phillips, Jonathan Rosa, and Ava Whitaker; and one great-great-grandchild on the way; her brothers, Andrew Mihalyo of Algoma, WI, and Richard Mihalyo (Sue) of Ukiah, CA.She was preceded in death by her first husband of twenty-five years, Edward J. Rosa in 1968; her second husband of twenty-five years, George “Snush” Susnjar in 1997; her siblings, Elizabeth as a child, John Mihalyo, Edward Mihalyo, Anne Sipes and Joseph Mihalyo; and her parents, Nicholas and Anna Mihaylo (nee: Harbacs).Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. The Rev. Timothy O’Conner, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church Amherst / Nativity BVM Church South Amherst, will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020