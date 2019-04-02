|
Mary Ann Szabo, 90, of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Elmcroft of Lorain, under the care of Crossroads Hospice, following a brief illness. Miss Szabo was born in Lorain on May 16, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Rosalia (nee Sifter) Szabo. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church and a member of the church choir. Miss Szabo retired 20 years ago, as a secretary for the former B.F. Goodrich in Avon Lake, following 15 years of service. She worked for many years at the former Fruehauf Trailer in Lorain until its closing. Miss Szabo enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She survived by a sister, Margaret Caruso, of Lorain; a niece, Theresa Caruso, of Lorain; nephews, John A. Caruso, of Lorain and James (Lea) Caruso, of Sunbury; great niece, Sarah Caruso, of Boston, MA; great nephews, Greg Caruso, of Norton, MA, and John Michael (Heather) Caruso, of Lorain. In addition to he parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Szabo. Services were private. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd., Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125 or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2143 Homewood Dr., Lorain, Ohio 44055. The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 3, 2019