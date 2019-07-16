|
Mary F. Buchanan (nee Fabrizio), 94, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mill Manor Nursing Home after a short illness.
She was born June 2, 1925 in Lorain. She graduated from Lorain High School Class of 1942 B where she was the Sunshine Secretary for her senior class. Mary had been a Lorain resident until 2005 when she moved to Vermilion.
Mary was a member of the Episcopal Church of The Redeemer, Lorain. She had a beautiful voice and often sang for weddings with the church choir. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Cotrufo, of Vermilion; son, Dennis Buchanan, of Sandusky; grandchildren, Chris (Dana) Johnson, Kristina (Dan) Lukegord, Carrie (Dale) Jenkins, and Sally (Greg) Breeding; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Raymond (Ellen) Fabrizio, of Lorain; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Buchanan, in 1984; parents, Felix and Tulia (nee Miraldi) Fabrizio; sister, Vincenza Benoit; brother, John Fabrizio; and her son-in-law, Michael Cotrufo.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Lorain.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County, Inc., 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH, 44035, or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019