|
|
Mary C. Castro (nee De La Mora), 84, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus following a brief illness.Mary was a 1954B graduate of Lorain High School. Shortly after graduating, she enlisted in the United States Air Force. Mary proudly served her Country from 1955-1958. This is where Mary met her future husband, Wilfred. Next month, they would’ve celebrated their 62nd Anniversary. Together, Mary and Wil raised six children. After many years of being at home with her family, Mary decided to further her education and she enrolled at LCCC. She pursued a degree in Secretarial Science, graduating in 1974. Upon graduating, Mary began her career at Admiral King High School in Lorain, working as the Attendance Office Secretary, retiring in 1995, after 20 years.Following retirement, Mary and Wil enjoyed traveling throughout the world. When not traveling, Mary had many other varied interests. As a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Peter’s Church, she was very active in the parish Mission Group. One of her proudest religious moments, was attending the ordination of her nephew, John Stowe, when he became the Bishop of Lexington. Other interests of Mary included volunteering for many years at both Mercy Hospital and the Lorain Public Library. Mary was also the founding member of ‘54 Gals’, where she maintained lifelong friendships with the ladies she graduated with and Co-Founder of the Lorain Police Wives Club. On a more whimsical note, Mary was a devoted fan of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives”, which she watched for over 50 years!In addition to her husband, Wilfred, Mary is survived by her sons, Wilfred Jr, Dennis and Kevin (Jamie); daughters, Cindy Castro-White and Lori Hritsko; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Eric, Danielle, Brian, Emily, Keith and Carly; great-grandson, Lucas; Sister, Lucy (John) Stowe; sister-in-law, Irene De La Torre; and many nieces, nephews and ‘the Cousins’.She was preceded in death by her mother, Carmela Visci Satelli; step-father, Constantino Satelli; son, Keith; her grandson, Jacob; sister, Virginia (Gena) Kamfolt; and son-in-law, Robert Hritsko Jr.Your thoughts and prayers for Mary and her family are greatly appreciated during this difficult time.Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety for all, private family funeral services will be held at this time at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral home in Lorain with Bishop John Stowe, officiating. Private burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. In Mary’s memory, contributions may be made to St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 12, 2020