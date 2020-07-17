1/1
Mary C. Castro
Mary C. Castro (nee De La Mora), 84, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus following a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Wilfred Castro; sons, Wilfred Jr., Dennis, and Kevin (Jamie); daughters, Cindy Castro-White and Lori Hritsko; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Eric, Danielle, Brian, Emily, Keith, and Carly; great-grandson, Lucas; sister, Lucy (John) Stowe; sister-in-law, Irene De La Torre; and many nieces, nephews and "the Cousins." She was preceded in death by her mother, Carmela Visci Satelli; step-father, Constantino Satelli; son, Keith; her grandson, Jacob; sister, Virginia (Gena) Kamfolt; and son-in-law, Robert Hritsko Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH, with her nephew, Bishop John Stowe, officiating. Masks/facial coverings and social distancing are required throughout funeral services. Private burial was held earlier this year at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. In Mary’s memory, contributions may be made to St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
