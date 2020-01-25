|
|
Mary Carole Patterson (nee Little), 80 of Avon, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, OH with her loving family by her side.Mary Carole Patterson was born in Erie, PA on April 29, 1939. She graduated from Villa Maria College with a BSN in 1961 and then received a Master’s degree in Education from Gannon University in 1965. She moved to Lorain in 1971 where she served as the Director of Nursing for Lorain Community Hospital until 1976. She was an active member of the Lorain City Health Department for 15 years. Mary Carole worked as RN/Office manager for her husband's medical practice from 1990 until the time of their retirement in 2007. She also volunteered her time to many worthy non-profit organizations. For her many contributions to her community, December 11, 1994 was recognized as Mary Carole Patterson Day by the mayor of Lorain.She is survived by her children, Robert of Florida, Bartholomew of Cleveland, Mary Celeste (Dan) Fessler of Olmsted Falls and Zachary of Lorain; Five grandchildren; great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Dr. James Patterson; parents, John and Katherine (nee Wehan) Little; sister, Joan Little; and brother, Jack Little.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:20 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, OH 44052, Rev. Edward J. Smith, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 26, 2020