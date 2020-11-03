Sr. M. Celestine Bacsi, Sisters of the Divine Redeemer, age 95, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Motherhouse, Elizabeth Twp., PA. Born July 19, 1925 in Lorain, OH, she was a daughter of the late Stephen J. and Rosalia (Mojzes) Bacsi. A recipient of a bachelor's in education and library science, Sr. Celestine worked as a teacher in her home parish - St. Ladislaus in Lorain - and also in the Dioceses of Cleveland and Pittsburgh. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends, writing to shut-ins, giving prayer support, making hand crafts with the elderly, supporting Capuchin missions and the causes of American Indians, and making her favorite Hungarian recipes.She is survived by her brother, Robert E. (Barbara) Bacsi and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. Besides her parents, Sr. Celestine was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Steve J. (Catherine) Bacsi.Friends will be received in the lobby of the Divine Redeemer Motherhouse on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9 AM until a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the Motherhouse chapel with the chaplain, Fr. Edwin Wichman officiating. Procession and burial will follow (Divine Redeemer Cemetery).



