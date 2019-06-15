|
Mary Cooper (nee Adkins), age 86, of Sheffield Township, passed away at Autumn Aegis Retirement Community on the evening of Wednesday June 12, 2019. Born in Wayne County, West Virginia, Mary had been a resident of Lorain County since the age of 18. For nearly three decades, she was employed as the grill manager at the K-Mart store formerly located on Fairless Drive in Lorain. She later worked in maintenance and food service for the Clearview Local Schools, and most recently, had been a team member at Your Deli in Amherst. Mary was heavily involved as a member of the Lorain Church of Christ. Known for her candor and ability to flirt, she enjoyed camping in her free time and had previously maintained a permanent campsite at Spencer Lake. In addition, she was an accomplished cook specializing in southern cuisine; her cornbread and biscuit recipes were described as epic by all who savored them. Mary is survived by her daughter, Brenda Cooper, of Lorain; and granddaughter, Tonya Davis, of Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Pete” Cooper, in 2001; her parents, Noah P. and Martha E. (nee Ramey) Adkins; and 15 siblings. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel with Mr. James Hiser presiding. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. To share your memories and condolences with the Cooper Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 16, 2019