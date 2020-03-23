|
Lorain: Mary E. Bulloch, 77, of Lorain, passed quietly on the first day of Spring, March 21, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain after a short illness of cancer. She was born to James and Doris Bulloch (nee Davis) on Dec. 20, 1942 in Athens, Ohio. She was the first of four girls born to the young couple who moved to Lorain in the late 40's. As the elder sister, Mary was the expected one to set an example for her younger sisters while Mom worked for Fisher Foods and Dad at booming US Steel. It was a good life in the early ‘50s and the four sisters were best friends. As the oldest, Mary was a willing mentor and her sisters learned from and admired her. Mary attended Lorain High School, was a popular majorette, respected and a good friend to all. In 1961, she graduated and began her career as a teller for The Central Bank in Lorain later becoming Branch Manager and Vice President up until her retirement. She would vacation in exotic locations or enjoy excursions to warm and sunny beaches and would frequently write her sisters from those far off lands, returning with a momental for each. She always took care of them and sacrificed much along the way. Mary aged gracefully and was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, shopping and going out to lunch. When life gave her struggles, she never asked for help, was kind of “stubborn” that way yet always steady in her demeanor. Mary never married but was a beloved matriarch to her nieces and nephews, continuing the role she owned while growing up with her sisters. She will be missed by her sisters, Barbara (David) Rakich, Kathy (Dale) Pavelschak and Joyce (Paul) Burke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Clyde Sanner; nephew, Clyde Sanner III; and cousin, Emma Bulloch. True to Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2020