Mary E. (Billy) Perry-McDaniel was born on August 8, 1943, in Birmingham, AL to the late Richard and Dulcie Norris-Perry. Mary accepted Christ at an early age and served faithfully in the church. God saw that it was time to call Mary home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Friends may call Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave., Lorain from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in New Grace Hill Memory Gardens, Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain. Online [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 30, 2019