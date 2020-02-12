|
Mary Elizabeth Kobasher (nee Guenin), age 90, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center.She was born on May 12, 1929, in Lorain, Ohio to Marsh and Martha (nee Stack) Guenin. Mary attended St. Mary’s grade school in Elyria and graduated from Elyria High School in 1947. She went on to further her education at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana for 2 years. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather College of Western Reserve University in 1951. She taught Kindergarten in the Elyria schools for several years.Mary and her first husband, Bill, owned and operated Three Coin Laundries and Dry Cleaner in Elyria and Amherst until his passing in 1972. She and her second husband, Peter, operated Maytag Cleaning Center in Elyria until 2005.For over 30 years Mary operated and escorted group tours around the world. For over 15 years, Mary represented Lakefront Lines selling and escorting group bus tours. There were not too many places that she had not visited…. Travel was something she loved.Mary was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Lorain. She belonged to the United Polish Club Auxiliary in Elyria, the Knights of Columbus in Lorain and the Catholic Study Club in Elyria.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Peter Kobasher; children, Maureen (Dale) Kane Wineland, Marshall Maple, and William Maple; daughter-in-law, Robin Maple; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, John Guenin.Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, William J. Maple, in 1972; son, Christopher Maple; sisters, Jane Guenin, and Martha Jo Seifert; son-in-law, Dale Wineland; daughter-in-law, Sandy Maple; and her parents, Marsh and Martha Guenin.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will follow the visitation in the funeral center at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Elyria.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 13, 2020