Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1878 Abbe Rd.
Sheffield Village, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
St. Teresa Cemetery
5257 Colorado Ave
Sheffield, OH
View Map
Mary Ellen (Klein) Breznai

Mary Ellen (Klein) Breznai Obituary
Mary Ellen Breznai (nee Klein), 86, of Avon Lake, formerly of Sheffield Village, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born August 24, 1932, to parents, Andrew and Anna Klein, in Lorain, OH. Mary, the youngest of nine children, was a graduate of Lorain High School and a member of St. Teresa for 40 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that never missed a school activity. She enjoyed life, smiling, and a good cup of coffee. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim, of 57 years; loving children, Frank (Shannon), Jim (Ann), Mark (Dwayne), and Therese; cherished grandmother of Avery, Jarret, Lauren, Aidan, and Jack. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings. Friends may call Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH. Mass will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1878 N. Abbe Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054. Burial to follow at St. Teresa Cemetery. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 7, 2019
