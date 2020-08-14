1/1
Mary Ellen Clark
Mary Ellen Clark (nee Muharsky), 76, of Vermilion, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home after a brief illness. She was born June 15, 1944, in Cleveland, and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 41 years, moving from Euclid. Mary Ellen started her career as a secretary at Addressograph Multigraph, Euclid. She then worked as a secretary for Bendix for 15 years and had also worked as a secretary for the Education Service Center of Lorain County for 15 years, retiring in 2011. She was a past member of the Vermilion Boat Club and enjoyed reading, boating, and snowmobiling. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Donna) Muharsky of Mentor, OH; step-sons, William John (Ildy) Clark of CT and Scott Allen Clark of Toledo, OH; and her step-grandchildren, Max, Meg, Matthew, and Randall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Clark in 2019; and her parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Patlansky) Muharsky. Private inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Northern Ohio Chapter, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Independence, OH 44131, Or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110-9915. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
August 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
