Mary G. Petsche, 75, of Wellington, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Lorain. Born on October 20, 1944 in Lincoln, NE, she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Molnar. Mary’s family moved to Cleveland when she was a child. Mary worked as an STNA for several nursing homes in the area. She co-owned and was the designer for South Street Florist in Wellington with her husband from 1982 until 1998. She enjoyed reading and recently enjoyed coloring. Mary also enjoyed spending time with her family and her sisters. Survivors include her loving husband, Alfred; sons, Alfred Jr., Robert and Gary, all of Wellington; sisters, Jane, Barbara and Deborah, all of Lake County. Friends and family will be received on Friday, October 2, from 9 a.m. until the time of services beginning at 11 a.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington, 44090. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. We ask that all attending please follow social distancing guidelines and that masks be worn while visiting. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com
