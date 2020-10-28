1/1
Mary Jane Maillie
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Maillie, 85, of Sheffield Village, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25 at Altenheim Shurmer Place Memory Assisted Living with family by her side. She was born February 23, 1935 in Lorain, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Hrinda, her husband, John Armour Maillie II, her daughter Melanie McDougal, and brothers, Richard Hrinda and Dan Hrinda. Loving mother of Jennifer (Les) Dolence, Melanie (John) McDougal (deceased), John (Jennifer) Maillie III, and Richard Maillie, beloved grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 5. Mary Jane was lovingly known by her family as “Marma”. She enjoyed being with friends and family, and loved playing bingo and cards. A private graveside service is to be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A special thanks for the loving care provided by Altenheim. Donations in Mary Jane’s memory are suggested to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved