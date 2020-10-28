Mary Jane Maillie, 85, of Sheffield Village, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25 at Altenheim Shurmer Place Memory Assisted Living with family by her side. She was born February 23, 1935 in Lorain, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Hrinda, her husband, John Armour Maillie II, her daughter Melanie McDougal, and brothers, Richard Hrinda and Dan Hrinda. Loving mother of Jennifer (Les) Dolence, Melanie (John) McDougal (deceased), John (Jennifer) Maillie III, and Richard Maillie, beloved grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 5. Mary Jane was lovingly known by her family as “Marma”. She enjoyed being with friends and family, and loved playing bingo and cards. A private graveside service is to be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A special thanks for the loving care provided by Altenheim. Donations in Mary Jane’s memory are suggested to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store