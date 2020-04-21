|
|
Mary Jane Smith (nee Kaminski), 75, of Lorain, died April 18, 2020. She was born September 22, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA and has been a long time Lorain resident and a former member of Nativity Church, Lorain.Mary Jane is survived by children, James (Barbara) Smith of Lorain, Bradley (Debbie) Smith of Avon, Melissa Konicek and Michael (Jenni) Smith both of Lorain; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Smith in 1993; siblings, Vince, Leo, Barbara, and Danny; and a son-in-law, George Konicek.A private graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria.For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2020