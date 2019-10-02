|
Mary Jane Wolfe (nee Bendik), age 69, entered into rest Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1950 in Avon, Ohio and has lived there her entire life. She was a registered nurse, working at Lakewood Hospital until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed gardening, riding her bike and all her animals. She is survived by her step-children, Kim (Darrell) Ditto, Jamie (Vickie) Wolfe, Garrett Wolfe and Lee (Debra) Cory; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary (nee Barkach) Bendik; brother, Andrew Bendik; and longtime companion, Lee Cory Sr., and "Dog Leo." Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love-A-Stray, c/o 39104 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio 44011.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019