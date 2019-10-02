Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane (Bendik) Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane (Bendik) Wolfe Obituary
Mary Jane Wolfe (nee Bendik), age 69, entered into rest Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1950 in Avon, Ohio and has lived there her entire life. She was a registered nurse, working at Lakewood Hospital until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed gardening, riding her bike and all her animals. She is survived by her step-children, Kim (Darrell) Ditto, Jamie (Vickie) Wolfe, Garrett Wolfe and Lee (Debra) Cory; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary (nee Barkach) Bendik; brother, Andrew Bendik; and longtime companion, Lee Cory Sr., and "Dog Leo." Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love-A-Stray, c/o 39104 Detroit Rd., Avon, Ohio 44011.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now