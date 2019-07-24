|
Sheffield Lake: Mary Jo Stimac (nee Kilbane), 79, of Sheffield Lake, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the University Hospital St. John Medical Center in Westlake, while surrounded by her family. She was born April 19, 1940, in Cleveland, and had been a lifelong Cleveland and Sheffield Lake resident. Mary Jo worked as an assembler at Steamway/Moen before retiring. She enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley, having visited Graceland and collecting much of his music. She is survived by her children, Thomas Stimac, Tammy Woods (Robert), Timothy Stimac (Michelle), Toni Ziegman (Kevin) and Traci Davison; grandchildren, Robert Woods III, Jacklyne Woods, Destiny Menear (Marcus), Alex Stimac (Kaileigh), Nicolas Stimac, Cameron Stimac, Natasha Bolyard (Paul), Breanna Ziegman and Danielle Dufalla (Kenneth); great-grandchildren, Juliana Rose Stimac, Wyatt Bolyard, Eli Bolyard, Lily Dufalla, Liam Dufalla and Lakyn Dufalla; and sister, Judith Kelly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Margaret Kilbane (nee Brown); grandson, Danne Davison; brothers, Allan and Leroy Kilbane; and sister Margaret Frank. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev. Stephen Shields, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Sheffield Lake, will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd. Suite 260, Independence, OH 44131. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 25, 2019