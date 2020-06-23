Mary K. Burnett, 92 of Avon Lake, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was a 1946 graduate of Oberlin High School and was a faithful member of Avon Lake United Church of Christ.Mary is survived by her granddaughters, Cassandra Schauss and Michele McGraw (Danny); great granddaughters, Debie Barnes, Maryanne Leach, Katarina Schauss, and Danielle McGraw; and 2 great, great granddaughters from Debie Barnes.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elton Coven; daughter, Debie Leach; and second husband, Paul Burnett.A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 1pm at Camden Cemetery in Oberlin, OH.In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Avon Lake United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012.Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapelwww.wyers-bollinger.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.