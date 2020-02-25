|
An angel flew back to heaven on Sunday, February 23, 2020, when Mary Kate (nee Ferrell) Karney left this world for another. Born in Fairfield, Alabama, a volatile place during a volatile time, Mary Kate prided herself on the equality of all people and utilized this vision both personally and professionally. A rebel that always asked for forgiveness rather than permission, she owned and operated Catering with Memories in Fountain Hills, Arizona, where she touched people's hearts with her ever-present joy, insight and unrivaled wisdom; all while filling their bodies with delicious food. She cultivated her talented children, Nicolette and Dan, teaching them to fight for their beliefs. Mary Kate was, as aptly put by Jean Anderson, the BEST friend anyone could have ever been blessed with. Even her roots in the deep south, she was able to make a friend with just a smile in every part of the country. Presently, she ministered to those in this community on a daily basis whether friends, family or a stranger, a term seemingly out of place to her. Her fellowship was extensive and she volunteered and gave many years of her life in support of the VOL Clubhouse, serving as secretary to the board, board member, manager, secretary for the Edison Estates Lot Owners’ Association and coordinator of rentals (during that time brought the number of rentals to full capacity, year after year). She volunteered at Third Thursday events in downtown Vermilion, Fish Frys, Youth Activities, City Fresh Farm Markets, Back to The Wild open house year after year. Mary Kate even collected clothing and household goods for the homeless veterans and distributed signs and literature throughout Vermilion for countless activities. Mary Kate helped wherever she could, whoever she could, whenever she saw a need! She was kind, non-judgmental, accepted people for who they were and extended help and love to them without hesitation! Her love was the glue in countless activities, and one shudders to think of this world, and the lives without her present to brighten our days and lift our spirits! Her love and her life experiences are alive with us throughout eternity!!! The mother we always wished we had and the friend we all needed that left heartache each time she moved from Muskegon, Michigan; Fountain Hills, Arizona and Columbia, South Carolina, but brought smiles in each new venue with her infectious wit and ability to work a crowd with an outgoing, vivacious spirit. Heartache is felt across this community and those she previously graced now as we let go of our wife, friend, mother and confidant. Never far from a smile, a hug or a thoughtful bit of guidance, Mary Kate, affectionately known as Grandma, left us with a wonderful family to carry on her cheerful spirit and unwavering patience. She is survived by husband, Daniel Karney of Vermilion, Ohio and Naples, Florida; son, Daniel Michael Karney and wife, Aidinha, of Los Angeles, California; and daughter, Nicolette Daniel of Houston, Texas with husband, Patrick and children, Mila, Lola and Luke; along with brother, James Ferrell of Tampa, Florida. Love, thoughts, kindness and affections will be discussed and shared at Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Mr. Ronald Mraz will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd., Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2020