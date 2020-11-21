Mary Louise "Tootie" Reisinger (nee Chandler),94, of Avon Lake, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 , at the Cleveland Clinic - Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus after a sudden illness.She was born October 7, 1926 in Cleveland and had been an Avon Lake resident for the past 4 years moving from Vermilion.Tootie worked as a secretary to the principal at Firelands Middle School for 17 years retiring in 1993.She was a member of the United Church of Christ, Congregational Vermilion and bowled on a Thursday Night Ladies League. She enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels, gardening, working outside in her yard, sewing clothing, upholstering furniture, and making drapery. She especially enjoyed camping and traveling all over the US with her husband in their camper.Tootie made an impression on anyone that met her. Her happiest memories include spending time with her family on the beach, traveling with Shorty and enjoying evenings with her friends at her apartment. Although some would call her a flirt, she would tell you that she just enjoyed talking to people.She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Thoms of NC, Janet (Derek) Taylor of Auburn Township, and Linda (Bill) Stuchal of Avon Lake; son, Michael (Robin) Thoms of Wakeman; 12 grandchildren: Jenny, Sam, Mychael, Dave, Paul, Kate, Jess, Dana, Andy, Stef, Bill and Chris; 10 great-grandchildren, Malcolm, Roland, P.J., Billy, Ben, Zack, Reagan, Stevie, Grayson, and Annie; and her nephew, Bruce Eldridge of Elyria.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale "Shorty" Reisinger in 2018; parents, Harry and Louise (nee Baumnart) Chandler; step-father, Conrad Nuhn; sister, Alice Becker and Marjorie Eldridge; and her brother, Harry Chandler.Graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date when it is safe for people to gather.The family suggests memorial contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.