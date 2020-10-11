Mary Louise Wossilek, 94, passed away April 22, 2019 at Denver Hospice in Denver, Colorado. She was born on September 27, 1924 to Adam and Julia (nee Colini) Romantino in Donora, Pennsylvania.She graduated from Donora High School with the class of 1942. She married Charles Wossilek, the love of her life and had one son, Charles Wossilek, Jr.A homemaker, Mary loved taking care of her family and spending time with friends. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, knitting, photography and indulging her love of golf.Mary is survived by her sister, Edith Martin of Titusville, FL; brother, Frank Romantino of Fairless Hills, PA; sisters-in-law, Louise Romantino of Belle Vernon, PA and Lisa Romantino of Fairless Hills, PA; daughter-in-law, Jean Wossilek of Elizabeth ,CO; grandchildren, Phillip Wossilek, of Aurora, CO, Tonya Bernardoni of Aurora, CO and Christopher Wossilek of Highland Ranch, CO; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Wossilek, Sr.; son, Charles Wossilek, Jr.; and brothers, Luciano, Oswald, Albert, Adam, Anthony, and Joseph.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com