1/
Mary Louise Wossilek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Wossilek, 94, passed away April 22, 2019 at Denver Hospice in Denver, Colorado. She was born on September 27, 1924 to Adam and Julia (nee Colini) Romantino in Donora, Pennsylvania.She graduated from Donora High School with the class of 1942. She married Charles Wossilek, the love of her life and had one son, Charles Wossilek, Jr.A homemaker, Mary loved taking care of her family and spending time with friends. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, knitting, photography and indulging her love of golf.Mary is survived by her sister, Edith Martin of Titusville, FL; brother, Frank Romantino of Fairless Hills, PA; sisters-in-law, Louise Romantino of Belle Vernon, PA and Lisa Romantino of Fairless Hills, PA; daughter-in-law, Jean Wossilek of Elizabeth ,CO; grandchildren, Phillip Wossilek, of Aurora, CO, Tonya Bernardoni of Aurora, CO and Christopher Wossilek of Highland Ranch, CO; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Wossilek, Sr.; son, Charles Wossilek, Jr.; and brothers, Luciano, Oswald, Albert, Adam, Anthony, and Joseph.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved