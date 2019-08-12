|
Mary "Sherry" Lydic (nee Grue), 74, of Ohio, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at University Hospitals of Cleveland after a sudden illness.
She was born March 18, 1945, in Elizabeth, PA and had been an Ohio resident for the past 71 years. Sherry was a 1963 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School, Amherst, and also, a graduate of Elyria Academy of Cosmetology.
She was a former area hair dresser and had also worked at Lorain Community Hospital. Sherry enjoyed being a housewife and homemaker and loved to cook, bake, do crafts, and fish.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly A. Kennedy of Columbus, Jennifer A. Tewell of Baton Rouge, LA, and Carolyn Beth Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Kevin A. Hohla of Red Hook, NY; step-son, John D. Lydic of Cleveland; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Will" G. Lydic in 2004; parents, Edmund (1960) and Virginia (2006) (nee McKown) Grue; brother, William "Bill" T. Grue in 1976; and her step-son, William "Bill" C. Lydic in 2010.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in her name.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 13, 2019