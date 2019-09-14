|
|
Mary M. Rebman passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. She was born May 3, 1927 in Lorain, Ohio and was a Clearview High School graduate. She wrote the lyrics to the Clearview Clippers & Lorain Catholic’s fight songs. Mary was married to Dominic Rebman for 61 years, until his passing in 2009. She worked along with her husband at Rebman Recreation as the CFO & bookkeeper as they established the business 73 years ago. They created & operated a business that was known locally, state & nationwide in the bowling industry.Mary is survived by her sister, Patricia Daub; her children: Rick (Charlene), Patti Bellman (Bob), Rob Rebman, and Mary Lou Poli (Bob); grandchildren: Jackie Sivik (Bob) and Ryan (Breanna); step-grandchildren; five great grandsons; nieces, nephews & cousins- known to many as “Aunt Bootsie”.She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Mary & Ralph Hoch, sister, Doreen Beggs; brother-in-law, Leonard Daub; nephew, Paul Daub; sister-in-law, Helen Toth; and her father and mother-in-law, Dominic Sr. and Theresa Rebman.Her passion was her family- she worked alongside of them daily & was truly the driving force in making the business so successful. She enjoyed & supported many causes throughout the years & was very kind & giving to those in need.She was the integral force behind her husband with the expansion of the bowling center in 1976, seeing a future need for the enjoyment of so many in Lorain County, along with making the business a 3rd generation legacy.Special thanks for her wonderful care to Avon Cleveland Clinic- Dr. Liu, Dr. Taylor, Dr. Starck, ER, ICU staff, nurses & aides –St. Mary of the Woods- nurses, aides, therapy, food service- you were all phenomenal. Special appreciation & thanks to Andrea Cabrera, her wonderful caregiver. Also thank you to Barb Hannah & Jennifer Evans for providing exceptional care.Ironically, on the night she passed away, there was a big storm that knocked out the power at the bowling center. All bowling stopped. We tend to think that her late husband Dom had something to do with this.The family will receive friends on Monday, September 16, from 4 – 8 pm, at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Prayers will be held on Tuesday, also in the funeral center, at 10:30 am. Her Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am, at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Contributions, in Mary’s memory, may be made to the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44052. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019