Mary M. Stanko (nee Demyan), age 95, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph on the evening of Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Sykesville, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1924, Mary had been a resident of Lorain since 1928. A 1943-A graduate of Lorain High School, she had been employed as a sales associate for the Smith and Gerhart Department Store for 17 years; she retired from that position in 1960. She then worked for five additional years as a waitress at the Pleasant Restaurant, formerly located in the Broadway Building in Lorain. Mary was an active parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, where she had been heavily involved in church activities since the age of 15. She was a member and Past President of the Ladies Guild, as well as a member and past officer of the Rosary Society. Mary also served as Head Hostess at church functions, as a bingo volunteer, and as a member and former officer of the P.T.A. and P.T.U at St. Nicholas School. In addition, she was a member of Greek Catholic Union Lodge # 77. When not involved with church activities, Mary served as a volunteer for fundraising campaigns for the March of Dimes, , , and the . She also enjoyed league bowling. She is survived by daughter, Georgene Matus, of Amherst; and son, Gary Stanko, of Lorain; along with son-in-law, Steve Matus, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Reinhardt. She also leaves grandchildren, Kristina, Heidi (Jim), Stephanie, and Kyle (Kristen); great-grandchildren, Brady, Emma, Blake, and Sloane; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2005; son, Gerald “Buddy,” in 2004; parents, George and Anna (nee Matina) Demyan; sisters, Helen Dougan and Anna Gaydosh; and brothers, Joseph, John, Michael, and Peter Demyan. Mary’s family would like to acknowledge the nurses, aides, and staff at Mercy New Life Hospice for the loving care that they provided. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. A Parastas service will be conducted there at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday beginning with Panachida at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Divine Liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, 2711 West 40th Street, Lorain. The Very Reverend Andrew Nagrant, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To share your memories and condolences with Mary’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 30, 2019