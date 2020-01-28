|
Sheffield Township: Mary M. Suhy (nee Mann), 97, of Sheffield Township, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home. She was born April 11, 1922 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and had been a lifelong Lorain area resident and had lived in the first house that was built in the Broadway Gardens housing development. Mary graduated from Clearview High School in 1940 and Lorain Business College in 1941. For over 40 years, Mary worked at Sears in roles that included credit manager and auditor. She became a realtor at the age of 50 and sold for companies including Coldwell Banker, Dowdell, Afrates and Realty One. She completed her realty career at the age of 86. Mary stayed active with family and enjoyed gambling at casinos and Lucky Duckys in Vermilion and other local internet cafes. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain. She is survived by her children, C. Daniel Suhy (Darlene, nee Farley) of Lorain, Judy (Rolando) Maldonado of Lorain; grandchildren, Julene Simko, Jennette (James) Knick, Rachel Suhy, Matthew Maldonado (Chelsea Grills), Lisa (Bob) Lewandowski, Rodney (Jennifer) Knick and Todd (Krystle) Knick; and great-grandchild, Trinity Fox. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John A. (Sukey) Suhy on April 14, 2009; daughter, Julianne Suhy in 1956; great-grandson, Jacob Fox in 2014; and parents, Vasil and Julia Mann. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain where the Parastas Service will be held Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with the Rev. Andrew Nagrant, pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain, presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to the Workshop Players, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020