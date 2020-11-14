Mary P. Potemry (nee Sesock) 86, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in her home following a brief illness.She was born January 14, 1934 in Star Junction, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Catherine (nee Rush) Sesock.Mary moved to Elyria in 1955. She had been a resident of Sheffield Lake since 1960. Mary was a member of the former St. Ladislaus Church in Lorain and St. Thomas Church in Sheffield Lake. She enjoyed crafts, painting and decorating her home for the holidays.She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Catherine Potemry with whom she made her home; sisters, Ann Tomko of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Agnes Smith of Dunbar, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.Other than her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Frank Potemry in 2007; sisters, Irene Logorda; Elizabeth and Margaret Sesock and brothers, Albert and Leonard Sesock.A memorial mass will be scheduled. She will be interred in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
