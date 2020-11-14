1/1
Mary P. (Sesock) Potemry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary P. Potemry (nee Sesock) 86, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in her home following a brief illness.She was born January 14, 1934 in Star Junction, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Catherine (nee Rush) Sesock.Mary moved to Elyria in 1955. She had been a resident of Sheffield Lake since 1960. Mary was a member of the former St. Ladislaus Church in Lorain and St. Thomas Church in Sheffield Lake. She enjoyed crafts, painting and decorating her home for the holidays.She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Catherine Potemry with whom she made her home; sisters, Ann Tomko of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Agnes Smith of Dunbar, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.Other than her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Frank Potemry in 2007; sisters, Irene Logorda; Elizabeth and Margaret Sesock and brothers, Albert and Leonard Sesock.A memorial mass will be scheduled. She will be interred in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved