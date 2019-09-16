|
Mary Patricia Chozinski (nee Krupp), 85, aka "Pat," passed away September 15, 2019 with her loving husband of 62 years, Steve, at her side. She was born December 19, 1934, in Lorain, Ohio. As a small girl, she contracted polio, but survived and thrived, graduating from St. Mary’s High School, class of 1950 and going to St. John’s College to become one of the first BSN nurses. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lorain as a staff nurse. She taught nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing and Lorain Community College’s LPN School of Nursing, finalizing her nursing career as a Parish nurse at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sheffield. It was a ritual each morning to iron and starch her big, white nursing cap and apply the white polish on her shoes. Pat married Steve Chozinski on June 29, 1957, and together, they raised five children. She was a city girl that learned how to grow and preserve vegetables and go camping with an ever-growing family. Every summer, we enjoyed the fruits of her labor in the form of canned beans, tomatoes and jellies and jams. With each new child, the camping accommodation grew: from tent, to a pop-up camper, travel trailer, and finally, a motor home! There was always music in the house. Pat played the piano at home and the organ at church. She would sit at the piano and play, singing with all of the kids around her. She encouraged music in her children and the sounds of practicing music lessons often filled the house. Pat went to mass at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Sheffield Village and was a eucharistic minister, did readings and played the organ in the choir. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and made sure her children knew how to pray the rosary! She was a staunch advocate of education and service. She insisted her children go to college and to earn service-oriented degrees. This took the family and spread them far and wide which saddened her, but made her proud. She is survived by her husband, Steve, of 62 years; her children, Mary (Ross) Moquin, Mike (Mistie) Chozinski, Annie Chozinski, Joseph (Rhonda) Chozinski and Cathy (Dan) Crawford; sister, Rose (Tom) Heinrich; brothers, Jerry (Rita) Krupp and Father Al Krupp; grandchildren, Sarabeth (Nick) Moore, Alex Smith, Kristen (Mark) Lichtle, Richard (Fawn) Chozinski, Brittany Chozinski, Tyler Chozinski, Patrick (Jondre) Crawford and Erica (Kevin) Jacobi; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Joseph Krupp and Blanch (Dorrel); brothers, Dr. Neal (Babette) Krupp, Ralph (Bernice) Krupp; and sister, Martha (Ed) Kimball. She was involved with many charities, but her deep passion was a devotion to the unborn. Should you wish to make a charitable contribution, Pat would wish you to donate to Birthright and mailed to P.O. Box 812, Elyria, OH 44036-0812. Friends and family will gather on September 19, 2019 for the wake, which will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, (440) 244-1961. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 9:15 a.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa’s Church in Sheffield Village on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at St. Teresa Cemetery.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 17, 2019