Mary Smith Hartling (nee Nivus), age 90, of Amherst, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rae-Ann Skilled Nursing in Westlake following a short illness.Born February 22, 1930 in Lakewood, Ohio she was raised in Elyria and graduated from Elyria High School in 1948. Mary then lived in Cuyahoga County and Vermilion before moving to Amherst 13 years ago to be closer to her family.Mary had a 45-year career as a travel agent, retiring from AAA Travel Agency in Westlake at the age of 85. Prior to AAA Travel, she owned and operated Always Travel in Avon Lake for many years. She also managed the Vermilion Yacht Club with her husband for several years and was an Honorary Lifetime member. Mary loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing solitaire on her iPad, reading and traveling. She also enjoyed watching sports on television and was an avid Ohio State football and Cleveland Browns fan.Surviving are her daughters, Molly O’Neill of Amherst and Cheryl Zinck of Centerville, Ohio; sons, Rick Smith of Bellaire, Texas, Chris Smith of Centerville, Texas and Tim Smith of Henderson, Nevada; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Nivus of Owensboro, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Barbara Nivus of Laconia, New Hampshire a niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Ernest K. Hartling; daughters, Judith “Judy” Berwald, Susan Smith and Cindy Smith; parents, John and Eleanor (nee Donaldson) Nivus; and a brother, Jon Nivus.A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 9:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. Rev. Timothy O’Conner, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Elyria. With Mary’s love for animals, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Multiple Breed Rescue, 37305 Royalton Road, Grafton, Ohio 44044.The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
.