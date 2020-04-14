|
|
Sister Mary St. Leo DeChant, SND, died April 13, at Notre Dame Provincial Center in Chardon. Sister was born August 8, 1924, in Lorain, Ohio, and dedicated her entire life to the education of elementary school children. She was the consummate educator, ministering as classroom teacher, administrator, tutor or office assistant for over 50 years, 22 of those years at St. Jude School in Elyria. Sister was also the author and editor of Our Sunday Visitor Our Living Faith textbook series and writer for Christ Our Life religion textbook series. Her skill at creating beautiful pieces of needlework was a gift she treasured and shared, especially with her family, all of whom she cherished and spoke of frequently. Sister Mary St. Leo was a woman of conviction and gentleness, wisdom and humor, simple yet deep prayer and a welcoming spirit, all wrapped in a loving smile! Sister Mary St. Leo was the precious sister of Pauline Burke (John, deceased), a beloved aunt, great aunt, dear cousin and sister to the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame. She would have celebrated the 75th anniversary of her religious profession this summer. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mildred (nee Westrick) DeChant; brothers, Reynold, Leonard (Arlene, deceased), John, James (Kathleen) and William (Mary Lou, deceased); and sister, Theresa McCoy (Bernard). A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary St. Leo at the Sisters of Notre Dame Provincial Center at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Arrangements by DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home. 216-291-3530.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 16, 2020