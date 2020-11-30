MaryAnn Grayson (nee Leonard), wife, mother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born to William and Beverly Leonard on June 8, 1951 at Timken Hospital in Canton, Ohio. Her reach extended beyond those of her immediate circle, leaving a legacy of excellence and an indelible impact on those around her, as she was deeply loved and respected by so many. As an educator, she was a trailblazer, strong-willed, undeterred by the opinions of others, and believed in people, when they didn’t believe in themselves, inspiring her students and those around her to never stop learning, to try something different, expand their horizons, and always reach for the next plateau.She is survived by her husband, T. Douglas Grayson, and daughters, Tierney Z. Grayson and Asha M. Grayson, as well as a host of relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her father, William Leonard; mother, Beverly Nash; brother, Michael Leonard.A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 427 Chapman Lane, Elyria, Ohio 44035 from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. immediately followed by a private memorial service. Social distancing, COVID-19 safe practices and wearing a mask are required.Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home in Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com