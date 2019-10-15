|
|
Dr. Matthew Harrington, 63, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Frances Harrington. He then moved to Lorain, Ohio, where he grew up. Matt graduated from the Lorain High School class of 1974 and from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry with his doctorate degree. Matt and his wife, Chris, owned a private practice in North Olmsted, OH, where Matt practiced as a pediatric dentist for many years. His family extends their appreciation to all the personal aides he has had over the years and to the caregivers from Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Matt is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, John Tender; and brother-in-law, Gary Hillyer. Matt will be greatly missed by his wife of 37 years, Dr. Christine; siblings, Jackie (Dr. Manhal) Ghanma, Kathy (Vito) Melilli, Ruth (Robert) Kanner, Patrick (Dr. Cindy) Harrington, and Maureen Hillyer; mother-in-law, Estelle Tender; brothers-in-law, Peter (Vance) Tender, Mark Tender, and Dr. Paul Tender; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service held at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am with one hour of viewing prior at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd., Lorain, OH 44053 followed by interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Matthew Harrington to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Lorain, OH; Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Columbus, OH; OSU College of Dentistry Building Fund #312354, Columbus, OH; or National Brain Tumor Society, Newton, MA. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 16, 2019