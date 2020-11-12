1/
Matthew John Ecker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew John Ecker, 37, of Cleveland, passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on November 9, 2020, due to ALS.He was born March 31, 1983 to Jerri Lynn Ecker of Sheffield Lake.Matt (Gumby) loved unconditionally, and was loved unconditionally. He would do anything for those he loved. He had a great sense of humor, and anyone who knew him has a hilarious story.Matt grew up mostly in Lorain County, then lived in Cleveland for several years. He graduated from Lorain County Joint Vocational School in 2001, and could repair almost any motor vehicle.Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Jerri Lynn; his grandfather, Al; his grandmother, Amy, and leaves behind his grandmother, Evelyn Ecker, of Drummond's, TN; aunts: Marianne (Joe) Greene, Mari Beth (Dusty) Becker, Amy (Rickey) Smith, and Lisa Durkin, along with many cousins who loved him dearly.A memorial service is planned for summer 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved