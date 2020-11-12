Matthew John Ecker, 37, of Cleveland, passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on November 9, 2020, due to ALS.He was born March 31, 1983 to Jerri Lynn Ecker of Sheffield Lake.Matt (Gumby) loved unconditionally, and was loved unconditionally. He would do anything for those he loved. He had a great sense of humor, and anyone who knew him has a hilarious story.Matt grew up mostly in Lorain County, then lived in Cleveland for several years. He graduated from Lorain County Joint Vocational School in 2001, and could repair almost any motor vehicle.Matt was preceded in death by his mother, Jerri Lynn; his grandfather, Al; his grandmother, Amy, and leaves behind his grandmother, Evelyn Ecker, of Drummond's, TN; aunts: Marianne (Joe) Greene, Mari Beth (Dusty) Becker, Amy (Rickey) Smith, and Lisa Durkin, along with many cousins who loved him dearly.A memorial service is planned for summer 2021.



