Maureen Ann Richards Kostalnick passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. To know Maureen was to love her. She touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her life was dedicated to her beautiful family and to the children she worked with as a sign language interpreter. Maureen was born in Avon, Ohio and graduated from Avon High School. She went on to become a sign language interpreter and loved the children she had the privilege of working with. She was also an author, having written an adult novel based on her life, and a humorous childrens' book. Maureen began her writing career as a humor writer for the American Greetings Corporation in Cleveland. Maureen is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart, Chuck; her devoted children, Kathleen Antrim, of Pleasanton, CA; Charles Kostalnick II and Kay Kostalnick, of Castle Rock, CO; Daniel Jon Kostalnick, MD and Suzanne Kostalnick, of Pleasanton, CA; and her wonderful grandchildren, Kaitlin Antrim Laines, of San Francisco, CA; Taylor Antrim, of Lone Tree, CO; Charles Kostalnick III, of San Francisco, CA; Michael Kostalnick, of Livermore, CA; Elizabeth Kostalnick, of Pleasanton, CA; Madeleine Kostalnick, of Pleasanton, CA; and Danielle Kostalnick, of Pleasanton, CA. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Wachholz, of Avon, Ohio. Words cannot convey how very much Maureen will be missed. A memorial service and a celebration of life reception was held for Maureen on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Augustines Catholic Church in Pleasanton, CA and Campo di Bocce in Livermore, CA. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements here.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020