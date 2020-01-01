|
Maureen Elizabeth Campo (nee Buckley), age 87, of Sheffield Lake passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.She was born on December 31, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to Thomas and Margaret (nee Fisher) Buckley and was a 1950 graduate of Lorain High School.Maureen was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Sheffield and of the Avon Lake Women’s Chorus. She enjoyed needlepoint, golfing, going to casinos, playing cards, cooking and sewing. She was an avid supporter of both Lorain St. Mary’s and Lorain Catholic High Schools. She absolutely loved her children and grandchildren; they were her life.She is survived by her children, Michael (Norma) Campo, Bobby Joe (Sandy) Campo, Kathy (Mark) Thompson, Jimmy (Mila) Campo, and Tina Graham; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.Maureen was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Sal Campo, in 2001; parents, Thomas and Margaret Buckley; siblings, Tom Buckley, Eugene Buckley, Bea Socotch, Ed Buckley; and her son-in-law, Rich Graham.The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa Avila Catholic Church, 1878 N. Abbe Road, Sheffield, Ohio. (Everyone please meet at Church) Rev. Father Edward Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Maureen to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 2, 2020