It is great sadness that the family of Maurice Lyndell Little announce his passing on Friday, March 22nd 2019 at Avon Hospital in Avon, OH after a lengthy illness.Maurice accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age 12 when he was baptized at Second Baptist Church in Lorain, OH and was a former member. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1973. He also assisted his Dad in his garage working on automobiles. Maurice also worked at his Dad's Texaco gas stations, after which he worked at B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company for many years before becoming ill.He enjoyed listening to music, watching westerns on television and driving his white 1989 Cadillac which he cherished.He leaves to mourn his devoted sister, Arlinda Keaton of Lorain; niece, Brieana Keaton of Lorain; a special cousin, Bernard (Denise) George of Dania Beach, FL who was raised as his brother; his special Aunt, Linnis Pugh of Birmingham, AL.; his longtime companion Alean Hawthorne; and a host of dedicated relativities and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Little in 2008 and his mother, Quincye M. Little in 2011.Friends may call Thurs, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairfield Christian Center, 2002 E28 St., Lorain, OH 44055. Bishop Dennis Johnson will officiate. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain, OH 44052. Services and funeral arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 127 W. Bridge St., Elyria, OH 44035. Online [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 27, 2019