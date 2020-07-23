Mauro Arredondo, Jr., age 91, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at his residence on the afternoon of Saturday July 18, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Lorain on May 11, 1929 and remained a life-long resident of the city; Mauro was a graduate of Lorain High School as a member of the Class of 1947-B.He was a veteran of the United States Army and fulfilled duty assignments as a Corporal attached to the 453rd Engineering Division in Korea. Mauro was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with four battle stars as well as the United Nations Service Medal.Mr. Arredondo was employed as a machinist at U.S. Steel Corporation’s Lorain-Cuyahoga Works; he retired in 1986 following a career that spanned thirty-nine years with the steel producer. He was also a long-time member of United Steelworker’s Local 1104.A parishioner of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, Mauro enjoyed model building, solving crossword puzzles and vegetable gardening in his free time.Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years Mary (nee Pagesh), daughter Paula Rudy of Punta Gorda, Florida, and sons Mauro III and Michael both of Lorain. In addition, he leaves his sister Grace Arredondo also of Lorain.Mr. Arredondo was preceded in death by his father Mauro Arredondo, Sr., his mother Guadalupe Arredondo (nee Salgado), and brother Alfonso Arredondo.Funeral services will be conducted privately in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ray Munoz representing the Warriors of Faith Multi-Nations Church officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Contributions in Mauro’s memory can be forwarded directly to his family.To share your memories and condolences with the Arredondo Family, please visit www.gluvna.net
.